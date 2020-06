Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome in San Antonio, TX. This home has hard surface flooring throughout the first floor and an open kitchen design that feeds into the living room. This home comes complete with a private backyard as well as a single car garage. Cats and Dogs welcome! Washer and Dryer included!

Contact us to schedule a showing.