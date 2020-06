Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Easily can be a 3 bedroom in the second living area. Window ac unit in the living area with heat/air. Open floor plan. Large yard. Remodeled in the last couple of years. Convenient to Ft Sam and Randolph. Shopping close by. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Small pets under 25 lbs. **can put a closet in the 2nd living area for the 3 bedroom**