4906 MUDDY BAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous First Time Rental Property. Huge savings in electric bill due to solar panels, home comes with oversized laundry/pantry with washer and dryer, beautiful laminated floors in living room and master bedroom. Lots of tile and perfect carpet areas in secondary bedroom and game room. Upgrades include ceiling fans, garage door opener, separate tub and shower and huge closet areas. Large lot in a cul-de-sac with backyard shaded in the afternoon! This is the perfect home for those in seek of large space.