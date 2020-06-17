All apartments in San Antonio
4906 MUDDY BAY
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:56 AM

4906 MUDDY BAY

4906 Muddy Bay · No Longer Available
Location

4906 Muddy Bay, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous First Time Rental Property. Huge savings in electric bill due to solar panels, home comes with oversized laundry/pantry with washer and dryer, beautiful laminated floors in living room and master bedroom. Lots of tile and perfect carpet areas in secondary bedroom and game room. Upgrades include ceiling fans, garage door opener, separate tub and shower and huge closet areas. Large lot in a cul-de-sac with backyard shaded in the afternoon! This is the perfect home for those in seek of large space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4906 MUDDY BAY have any available units?
4906 MUDDY BAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4906 MUDDY BAY have?
Some of 4906 MUDDY BAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4906 MUDDY BAY currently offering any rent specials?
4906 MUDDY BAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4906 MUDDY BAY pet-friendly?
No, 4906 MUDDY BAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4906 MUDDY BAY offer parking?
Yes, 4906 MUDDY BAY does offer parking.
Does 4906 MUDDY BAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4906 MUDDY BAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4906 MUDDY BAY have a pool?
No, 4906 MUDDY BAY does not have a pool.
Does 4906 MUDDY BAY have accessible units?
No, 4906 MUDDY BAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4906 MUDDY BAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 4906 MUDDY BAY does not have units with dishwashers.
