Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- New home, never lived in. Wood look ceramic tile throughout. 2 living and 2 dining areas. 4 car garage, tankless water heater, 2 HVAC systems, sprinkler system, water softener.. Kitchen has granite counters, double ovens and 5 burner gas cooktop. Huge covered patio 16x34, property backs to a wooded preserve. Master bedroom has his and hers closets, bath has double vanities and oversized shower. 10 ceiling fans in house, 2" blinds throughout.



