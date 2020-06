Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled 1 story home located near I-35 and easy access to Fort Sam Houston and Randolph AFB. Recently installed wood laminate flooring, fresh paint, and granite countertops. Kitchen has new cabinetry and new appliances. Master bath has stand up shower and single vanity. Covered back yard patio that is great for entertaining. Schedule your showing today! $20 filter program required for all tenants.