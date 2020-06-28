4802 Corian Well Dr

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in NEISD! - Available now: 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in NEISD! Located in a cul-de-sac! Large open spaces, fireplace in living room, eat-in kitchen, kitchen island w/ refrigerator! Laundry room off kitchen. Master Bedroom in back of home at end of hallway, ceiling fan and walk-in closet. Master Bathroom has a garden tub and double vanity! Spacious backyard w/ mature trees. Walking distance to Elementary school! Easy access to 1604, 281 & 35! ***Any new lease must end in JUNE of 2020!



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.

$100.00 one time lease administration fee

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:

- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



