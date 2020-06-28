All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

4802 Corian Well Dr

4802 Corian Well Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4802 Corian Well Drive, San Antonio, TX 78247
Longs Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in NEISD! - Available now: 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in NEISD! Located in a cul-de-sac! Large open spaces, fireplace in living room, eat-in kitchen, kitchen island w/ refrigerator! Laundry room off kitchen. Master Bedroom in back of home at end of hallway, ceiling fan and walk-in closet. Master Bathroom has a garden tub and double vanity! Spacious backyard w/ mature trees. Walking distance to Elementary school! Easy access to 1604, 281 & 35! ***Any new lease must end in JUNE of 2020!

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5094232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4802 Corian Well Dr have any available units?
4802 Corian Well Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4802 Corian Well Dr have?
Some of 4802 Corian Well Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4802 Corian Well Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4802 Corian Well Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4802 Corian Well Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4802 Corian Well Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4802 Corian Well Dr offer parking?
No, 4802 Corian Well Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4802 Corian Well Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4802 Corian Well Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4802 Corian Well Dr have a pool?
No, 4802 Corian Well Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4802 Corian Well Dr have accessible units?
No, 4802 Corian Well Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4802 Corian Well Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4802 Corian Well Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

