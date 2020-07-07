4762 Aspen View

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a5ad533074 ---- Call this beautiful home yours now! Located in Northern Heights subdivision this home is sure to impress! The home features an open living area that leads into a large kitchen with appliances included! All bedrooms are upstairs, and the master includes a private bath with tub/shower combo. Outside the home includes a covered patio and fenced yard that is great for entertaining! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Three Bedrooms Two Car Garage Two Story Washer & Dryer Connections