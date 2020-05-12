All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

4717 Oakfield Way

4717 Oakfield Way · No Longer Available
Location

4717 Oakfield Way, San Antonio, TX 78250
Misty Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location, great NISD schools. 2 bed & 2 full bathrooms. Large rooms. Detached 1-car garage for ample storage. Kitchen has new granite counter, backsplash & built in desk. Refrigerator included. Recent updates: water heater, a/c, flooring, ceiling fixtures & bath. Has wet bar, wood fireplace, front door keypad, covered front covered porch, back patio slab & fenced yard. Corner lot w/lots of parking. Owner pays water. $25 pet rent, +$10 per additional, max 3. No smoking. Viewings Sat 9/21 2-3:30.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 25
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4717 Oakfield Way have any available units?
4717 Oakfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4717 Oakfield Way have?
Some of 4717 Oakfield Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4717 Oakfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
4717 Oakfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 Oakfield Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4717 Oakfield Way is pet friendly.
Does 4717 Oakfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 4717 Oakfield Way offers parking.
Does 4717 Oakfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4717 Oakfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 Oakfield Way have a pool?
No, 4717 Oakfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 4717 Oakfield Way have accessible units?
No, 4717 Oakfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 Oakfield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4717 Oakfield Way does not have units with dishwashers.
