4717 Oakfield Way

Amenities
Great location, great NISD schools. 2 bed & 2 full bathrooms. Large rooms. Detached 1-car garage for ample storage. Kitchen has new granite counter, backsplash & built in desk. Refrigerator included. Recent updates: water heater, a/c, flooring, ceiling fixtures & bath. Has wet bar, wood fireplace, front door keypad, covered front covered porch, back patio slab & fenced yard. Corner lot w/lots of parking. Owner pays water. $25 pet rent, +$10 per additional, max 3. No smoking. Viewings Sat 9/21 2-3:30.