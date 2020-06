Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This one-owner, adorable brick home yearns for someone to make it their home. It has been lovingly maintained and cared for since the home's construction. Imagine living in this adorable home, ready for new enchanted moments. Dream of playing in these gorgeous yards, under inspiring mature pecan trees. Grow your food in the fenced garden, or in the warmth of the greenhouse. This conveniently located, efficient brick home will not last!