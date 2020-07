Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

GREAT HOME IN GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD WITH COMMUNITY POOL AND PARK PLAY AREA INCLUDED IN THE RENT. VERIFY GREAT NORTHSIDE SCHOOLS. STOVE, DISHWASHER, REFRIG. LARGE YARD WITH LARGE COVERED PATIO WITH 2 FANS, STORAGE SHEAD, PRIVICY FENCE AND MANY TREES. ALL WINDOW MINI BLINDS AND 5 CEILING FANS. NEWER A/C AND HEATER FOR LOWER UTILITY COSTS. ALL NEW TILE FLOORS INSTALLED IN 2014. HOME WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND YARD CUT AND EDGED FOR NEW MOVE IN.