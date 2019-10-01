All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:54 AM

4627 NEWCOME DR

4627 Newcome Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4627 Newcome Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
This charming one story is located on the outskirts of Medical Center, just minutes from USAA, 410 & IH10. Spacious yard with several beautiful mature trees including pecan and oaks. The garage has been converted in to a sizable living space. Recently remodeled top to bottom. LED Fixtures thru-out the home. NEW gas/electric stove. Beautifully restored cabinets and retro kitchen. A real modernized-retro home. You have to see to understand. No Carpet. Nice sized covered patio in rear. Fridge available request

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4627 NEWCOME DR have any available units?
4627 NEWCOME DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4627 NEWCOME DR have?
Some of 4627 NEWCOME DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4627 NEWCOME DR currently offering any rent specials?
4627 NEWCOME DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4627 NEWCOME DR pet-friendly?
No, 4627 NEWCOME DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4627 NEWCOME DR offer parking?
Yes, 4627 NEWCOME DR offers parking.
Does 4627 NEWCOME DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4627 NEWCOME DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4627 NEWCOME DR have a pool?
No, 4627 NEWCOME DR does not have a pool.
Does 4627 NEWCOME DR have accessible units?
No, 4627 NEWCOME DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4627 NEWCOME DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4627 NEWCOME DR does not have units with dishwashers.
