4626 Newcome Drive
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:06 AM

4626 Newcome Drive

4626 Newcome Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4626 Newcome Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
This 3 bedroom, 1 full bath, 2 living areas, kitchen with breakfast nook. Original wood floors in family room and main bedrooms. Full bath has shower stall and single vanity. Newer energy efficient windows. Water softener. Large yard with covered patio and carport. Detached storage building and also storage shed. Sprinkler system. Located near Medical Center and 410/I-10. Air filters included. Professional yard maintenance and consistent irrigation required. Call or text 210-365-8024 to view, or email contact@iheartrealty.com.

Tenant also pays $20 to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Everyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening.
Supporting income, Proof of On-time Rental Payments, and Photo ID may be emailed to Nancy@iHeartRealty.com.
We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.

Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4626 Newcome Drive have any available units?
4626 Newcome Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4626 Newcome Drive have?
Some of 4626 Newcome Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4626 Newcome Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4626 Newcome Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4626 Newcome Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4626 Newcome Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4626 Newcome Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4626 Newcome Drive offers parking.
Does 4626 Newcome Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4626 Newcome Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4626 Newcome Drive have a pool?
No, 4626 Newcome Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4626 Newcome Drive have accessible units?
No, 4626 Newcome Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4626 Newcome Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4626 Newcome Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
