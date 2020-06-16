4626 Newcome Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

This 3 bedroom, 1 full bath, 2 living areas, kitchen with breakfast nook. Original wood floors in family room and main bedrooms. Full bath has shower stall and single vanity. Newer energy efficient windows. Water softener. Large yard with covered patio and carport. Detached storage building and also storage shed. Sprinkler system. Located near Medical Center and 410/I-10. Air filters included. Professional yard maintenance and consistent irrigation required. Call or text 210-365-8024 to view, or email contact@iheartrealty.com.



Tenant also pays $20 to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Everyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening.

Supporting income, Proof of On-time Rental Payments, and Photo ID may be emailed to Nancy@iHeartRealty.com.

We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.



Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.