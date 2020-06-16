All apartments in San Antonio
4619 River Fork
4619 River Fork

4619 River Fork · No Longer Available
Location

4619 River Fork, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lower Southeast Side

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Submit your application(s) online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4619 River Fork have any available units?
4619 River Fork doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4619 River Fork currently offering any rent specials?
4619 River Fork is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4619 River Fork pet-friendly?
Yes, 4619 River Fork is pet friendly.
Does 4619 River Fork offer parking?
No, 4619 River Fork does not offer parking.
Does 4619 River Fork have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4619 River Fork does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4619 River Fork have a pool?
No, 4619 River Fork does not have a pool.
Does 4619 River Fork have accessible units?
No, 4619 River Fork does not have accessible units.
Does 4619 River Fork have units with dishwashers?
No, 4619 River Fork does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4619 River Fork have units with air conditioning?
No, 4619 River Fork does not have units with air conditioning.
