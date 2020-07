Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This stunning 3 bed 2 baths home has been completely remodeled like nothing you seen in this neighborhood. It has an amazing open floor plan, new kitchen, appliances, laminate flooring, and renovated bathrooms! Includes central AC, washer/dryer hook-up, and a one car garage. House is convenient to I-10 with easy access to San Antonio, Fort Sam Randolph AFB, close to schools, shopping and area amenities.