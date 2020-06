Amenities

This is a large family dream!! 4 BR, 3BA, 1 Half bath, study/office can be turned into a fifth bedroom or play room for kids, water softener, two water heater, washer, dryer, refrigerator provided, large covered patio for outdoor enjoyment, Master suite up and down. Minutes from Randolph AFB/Fort Sam, Walmart, HEB, IKEA, and 30 minutes from New Braunfels to enjoy Schlitterbahn Waterpark and the Guadalupe River for tubing. Community has a park, covered gazebo, and large soccer field.