All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 456 E. Mitchell.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
456 E. Mitchell
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

456 E. Mitchell

456 East Mitchell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

456 East Mitchell Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom rental home near downtown San Antonio - Great spacious home beautiful wood floors high ceilings, fenced in large back yard, central air and heat. 3 bedrooms 2 full bath. Large living room with fireplace. Located near downtown.

Application Fee: $60 per adult, non refundable
Security Deposit: $1250
Cleaning Deposit: $150
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-Your furry friends are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed

(RLNE5507607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 E. Mitchell have any available units?
456 E. Mitchell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 456 E. Mitchell have?
Some of 456 E. Mitchell's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 E. Mitchell currently offering any rent specials?
456 E. Mitchell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 E. Mitchell pet-friendly?
Yes, 456 E. Mitchell is pet friendly.
Does 456 E. Mitchell offer parking?
No, 456 E. Mitchell does not offer parking.
Does 456 E. Mitchell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 E. Mitchell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 E. Mitchell have a pool?
No, 456 E. Mitchell does not have a pool.
Does 456 E. Mitchell have accessible units?
No, 456 E. Mitchell does not have accessible units.
Does 456 E. Mitchell have units with dishwashers?
No, 456 E. Mitchell does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Westpond
1980 Horal St
San Antonio, TX 78227
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Timber Ridge
3200 Timber View Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Costa Cadiz
2819 South WW WhiteRoad
San Antonio, TX 78222
OakStone Apartment Homes
2600 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio