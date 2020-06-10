456 E. Mitchell

Amenities
2 Bedroom rental home near downtown San Antonio - Great spacious home beautiful wood floors high ceilings, fenced in large back yard, central air and heat. 3 bedrooms 2 full bath. Large living room with fireplace. Located near downtown.
Application Fee: $60 per adult, non refundable
Security Deposit: $1250
Cleaning Deposit: $150
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable
-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-Your furry friends are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed
(RLNE5507607)