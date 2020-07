Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great rental conveniently located off Grissom- close to schools, shopping, restaurants and more! Neutral paint and flooring throughout to compliment any decor- carpet is only 1 year old! Arches and bay window are great architectural details! Good-sized living room with ceiling fan opens up to eat-in kitchen. Kitchen boasts island, neutral countertops, ample cabinet space, and breakfast bar! NO PETS ALLOWED- FENCE IS AS IS!