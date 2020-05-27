4515 CORNUDO RDG

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

One Story Home Available in NW San Antonio! - Sweet, clean and ready for move in. New Carpet, fresh paint and in a corner lot with privacy fence. The property is a one story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, island in the kitchen and walk in pantry.



Application Fee: $50 per person over the age of 18

Security Deposit: $1350

Cleaning Deposit: $150

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet (non-refundable)



*Bills are not included

*Property has washer and dryer connections.



Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.



(RLNE4725111)