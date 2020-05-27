All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 20 2019 at 1:58 PM

4515 CORNUDO RDG

4515 Cornudo Ridge · (210) 277-0100
Location

4515 Cornudo Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78251

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One Story Home Available in NW San Antonio! - Sweet, clean and ready for move in. New Carpet, fresh paint and in a corner lot with privacy fence. The property is a one story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, island in the kitchen and walk in pantry.

Application Fee: $50 per person over the age of 18
Security Deposit: $1350
Cleaning Deposit: $150
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet (non-refundable)

*Bills are not included
*Property has washer and dryer connections.

Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE4725111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 CORNUDO RDG have any available units?
4515 CORNUDO RDG doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4515 CORNUDO RDG have?
Some of 4515 CORNUDO RDG's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 CORNUDO RDG currently offering any rent specials?
4515 CORNUDO RDG isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 CORNUDO RDG pet-friendly?
Yes, 4515 CORNUDO RDG is pet friendly.
Does 4515 CORNUDO RDG offer parking?
Yes, 4515 CORNUDO RDG does offer parking.
Does 4515 CORNUDO RDG have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4515 CORNUDO RDG does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 CORNUDO RDG have a pool?
No, 4515 CORNUDO RDG does not have a pool.
Does 4515 CORNUDO RDG have accessible units?
No, 4515 CORNUDO RDG does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 CORNUDO RDG have units with dishwashers?
No, 4515 CORNUDO RDG does not have units with dishwashers.
