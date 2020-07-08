All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

4435 Mercury Dr

4435 Mercury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4435 Mercury Drive, San Antonio, TX 78219

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
parking
Charming 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom single-family house, with a kitchen that includes an electric stove, refrigerator and WD Hookups.
Schools nearby include Davis Middle School, Southwest Preparatory Southeast Ca and Houston High School. Coffee shops include Nardis Gun Club and Starbucks. Restaurants include El.rodeo, La Vina Cafe and Teran's Restaurant. The property is also near Martin Luther King Park, Copernicus Park, and Dafoste Park.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: t9kqrk35f08ijadc

(RLNE5739345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4435 Mercury Dr have any available units?
4435 Mercury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4435 Mercury Dr have?
Some of 4435 Mercury Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4435 Mercury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4435 Mercury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4435 Mercury Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4435 Mercury Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4435 Mercury Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4435 Mercury Dr offers parking.
Does 4435 Mercury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4435 Mercury Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4435 Mercury Dr have a pool?
No, 4435 Mercury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4435 Mercury Dr have accessible units?
No, 4435 Mercury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4435 Mercury Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4435 Mercury Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

