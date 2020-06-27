All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 442 SHARON DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
442 SHARON DR
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:22 PM

442 SHARON DR

442 Sharon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

442 Sharon Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Single story w/ high vaulted ceilings in convenient location with quick access to the Quarry Market, SA Airport & downtown. Remodeled kitchen includes island, newer style cabinets and updated appliances. Bathroom has new cabinet w/ dual sinks & quartz counter top. Study off of entry has new refinished oak floors and could be used as 3rd bedroom. Oak flooring in bedrooms, study & hallway with tile floors throughout remainder of the house so no carpeting. Central heat & air. Separate 1/2 bath for guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 SHARON DR have any available units?
442 SHARON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 442 SHARON DR have?
Some of 442 SHARON DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 SHARON DR currently offering any rent specials?
442 SHARON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 SHARON DR pet-friendly?
No, 442 SHARON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 442 SHARON DR offer parking?
No, 442 SHARON DR does not offer parking.
Does 442 SHARON DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 SHARON DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 SHARON DR have a pool?
No, 442 SHARON DR does not have a pool.
Does 442 SHARON DR have accessible units?
No, 442 SHARON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 442 SHARON DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 SHARON DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Brisas
12626 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Oxford at Estonia
8200 Micron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Fredd
9109 Dartbrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio