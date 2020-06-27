442 SHARON DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Single story w/ high vaulted ceilings in convenient location with quick access to the Quarry Market, SA Airport & downtown. Remodeled kitchen includes island, newer style cabinets and updated appliances. Bathroom has new cabinet w/ dual sinks & quartz counter top. Study off of entry has new refinished oak floors and could be used as 3rd bedroom. Oak flooring in bedrooms, study & hallway with tile floors throughout remainder of the house so no carpeting. Central heat & air. Separate 1/2 bath for guests.