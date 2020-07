Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 bath, with 2 living areas. Convenient access to Lackland or Randolph AFB . The second living area could be a 4th bedroom or office. Very large master bedroom with a 21' X 5' Walk In Closet and a large bathroom. The Covered Back Patio is 21'4 x 10'. The backyard has a privacy fence all around it. New A/C. Great parking spaces in front of the house on the lot. 18 Month Lease