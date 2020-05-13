Amenities
440 W. Lynwood Ave Available 06/01/19 Beautifully Renovated Alta Vista Home - This 3 bed/2bath gorgeous home was completely renovated and is a marvel to see! It boasts an open floor plan, original hardwood floors, lots of storage, a kitchen fit for a chef & entertaining, gorgeous cabinetry in kitchen/bathrooms, large master bedroom, beautiful master bathroom w/walk in closet, gas tankless water heater, washer/dryer in detached utility room, all in the desirable Alta Vista neighborhood that is close to downtown.
(RLNE4873230)