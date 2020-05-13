All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:55 AM

440 W. Lynwood Ave

440 West Lynwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

440 West Lynwood Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Alta Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
440 W. Lynwood Ave Available 06/01/19 Beautifully Renovated Alta Vista Home - This 3 bed/2bath gorgeous home was completely renovated and is a marvel to see! It boasts an open floor plan, original hardwood floors, lots of storage, a kitchen fit for a chef & entertaining, gorgeous cabinetry in kitchen/bathrooms, large master bedroom, beautiful master bathroom w/walk in closet, gas tankless water heater, washer/dryer in detached utility room, all in the desirable Alta Vista neighborhood that is close to downtown.

(RLNE4873230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 W. Lynwood Ave have any available units?
440 W. Lynwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 W. Lynwood Ave have?
Some of 440 W. Lynwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 W. Lynwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
440 W. Lynwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 W. Lynwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 440 W. Lynwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 440 W. Lynwood Ave offer parking?
No, 440 W. Lynwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 440 W. Lynwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 W. Lynwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 W. Lynwood Ave have a pool?
No, 440 W. Lynwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 440 W. Lynwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 440 W. Lynwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 440 W. Lynwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 W. Lynwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
