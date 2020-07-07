438 Indigo St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ranch Style Home Available NOW! PRIME LOCATION! - Unique Two Story House located in a classic San Antonio community.The property features an inviting front porch at the entrance. Inside the home you will find built in shelves, a work bench, plenty of storage, a Jack and Jill Bathroom, Hotel Style Master Bedroom and a Two-Car Garage which includes built-in storage. There is an over-sized back yard perfect for entertaining and recreation. Call TODAY for a TOUR!



Tenant is required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



(RLNE5342258)