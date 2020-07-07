All apartments in San Antonio
438 Indigo St
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

438 Indigo St

438 Indigo Street · No Longer Available
Location

438 Indigo Street, San Antonio, TX 78216
Greater Harmony Hils

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ranch Style Home Available NOW! PRIME LOCATION! - Unique Two Story House located in a classic San Antonio community.The property features an inviting front porch at the entrance. Inside the home you will find built in shelves, a work bench, plenty of storage, a Jack and Jill Bathroom, Hotel Style Master Bedroom and a Two-Car Garage which includes built-in storage. There is an over-sized back yard perfect for entertaining and recreation. Call TODAY for a TOUR!

Tenant is required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5342258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 Indigo St have any available units?
438 Indigo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 438 Indigo St have?
Some of 438 Indigo St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 Indigo St currently offering any rent specials?
438 Indigo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 Indigo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 438 Indigo St is pet friendly.
Does 438 Indigo St offer parking?
Yes, 438 Indigo St offers parking.
Does 438 Indigo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 438 Indigo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 Indigo St have a pool?
No, 438 Indigo St does not have a pool.
Does 438 Indigo St have accessible units?
No, 438 Indigo St does not have accessible units.
Does 438 Indigo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 438 Indigo St has units with dishwashers.

