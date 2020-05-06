4303 BRIGHT SUN ST

4303 Bright Sun Street, San Antonio, TX 78217 Sun Gate
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This single story home in NEISD has several living areas with the enclosed back patio and converted garage. New roof 2018 and AC unit also in 2018. Painted inside and outside has tile and wood laminate floors no carpet. Ready for a new family to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
