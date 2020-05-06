All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:45 AM

4303 BRIGHT SUN ST

4303 Bright Sun Street · No Longer Available
Location

4303 Bright Sun Street, San Antonio, TX 78217
Sun Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This single story home in NEISD has several living areas with the enclosed back patio and converted garage. New roof 2018 and AC unit also in 2018. Painted inside and outside has tile and wood laminate floors no carpet. Ready for a new family to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4303 BRIGHT SUN ST have any available units?
4303 BRIGHT SUN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4303 BRIGHT SUN ST have?
Some of 4303 BRIGHT SUN ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4303 BRIGHT SUN ST currently offering any rent specials?
4303 BRIGHT SUN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4303 BRIGHT SUN ST pet-friendly?
No, 4303 BRIGHT SUN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4303 BRIGHT SUN ST offer parking?
Yes, 4303 BRIGHT SUN ST offers parking.
Does 4303 BRIGHT SUN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4303 BRIGHT SUN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4303 BRIGHT SUN ST have a pool?
No, 4303 BRIGHT SUN ST does not have a pool.
Does 4303 BRIGHT SUN ST have accessible units?
No, 4303 BRIGHT SUN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4303 BRIGHT SUN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4303 BRIGHT SUN ST does not have units with dishwashers.

