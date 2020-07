Amenities

Great first time rental is very popular area. This 3/2 home is setup perfect for your family with the master bedroom tucked away from the secondary rooms and 2 bathrooms. Secondary bedrooms have hardwood floors, Stainless appliances w/ gas stove in kitchen. Lovely covered patio, one car garage AND carport. Water Softener & awesome location near Blanco & Basse and convenient to highways and downtown. Sweet sized Olympia Park down the street for loads of fun.