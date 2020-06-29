All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4242 Broadway St APT 1202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4242 Broadway St APT 1202
Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:14 PM

4242 Broadway St APT 1202

4242 Broadway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Mahncke Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4242 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
dog park
gym
pool
internet access
media room
valet service
yoga
Spectacular Life at the Top city views through - Property Id: 207123

This newly(2017)remodeled unit boasts spectacular "Life at the Top" city views through floor to ceiling windows and balcony. Wood flooring throughout, kitchen with stainless Miele appliances, custom cabinetry, and Carrara Marble countertops and backsplash with waterfall feature. Resort like amenities with 24 hour security and concierge, valet, common great room, caterer's kitchen, card/media room, workout center, Yoga/Pilates studio, sport court, 2 dog parks, stunning pool with cabanas and covered veranda.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207123
Property Id 207123

(RLNE5476163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4242 Broadway St APT 1202 have any available units?
4242 Broadway St APT 1202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4242 Broadway St APT 1202 have?
Some of 4242 Broadway St APT 1202's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4242 Broadway St APT 1202 currently offering any rent specials?
4242 Broadway St APT 1202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4242 Broadway St APT 1202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4242 Broadway St APT 1202 is pet friendly.
Does 4242 Broadway St APT 1202 offer parking?
No, 4242 Broadway St APT 1202 does not offer parking.
Does 4242 Broadway St APT 1202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4242 Broadway St APT 1202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4242 Broadway St APT 1202 have a pool?
Yes, 4242 Broadway St APT 1202 has a pool.
Does 4242 Broadway St APT 1202 have accessible units?
No, 4242 Broadway St APT 1202 does not have accessible units.
Does 4242 Broadway St APT 1202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4242 Broadway St APT 1202 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonnade
9898 Colonnade Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star
San Antonio, TX 78204
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Pearl Park
5100 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk
San Antonio, TX 78258
Westchase
7820 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Soap Factory
500 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio