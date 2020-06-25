All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:38 PM

4231 Clear Lake Drive

4231 Clear Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4231 Clear Lake Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217
Northern Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4231 Clear Lake Drive have any available units?
4231 Clear Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4231 Clear Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4231 Clear Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4231 Clear Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4231 Clear Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4231 Clear Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 4231 Clear Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4231 Clear Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4231 Clear Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4231 Clear Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 4231 Clear Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4231 Clear Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 4231 Clear Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4231 Clear Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4231 Clear Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4231 Clear Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4231 Clear Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
