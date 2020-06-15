423 W CRAIG PL

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Move in Special!1st month's rent $200 off! This classic second story unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Includes: Washer/dryer, gas stove, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Yard Maintenance. All 3 bedrooms are oversized & feature beautiful transom windows. Bedrooms are carpeted with ceiling fans, Common area- tile & hardwood. The large kitchen is perfect for the person who loves to host dinner parties. NO PETS. This is part of a DUPLEX- it is the entire second story with private entrance.