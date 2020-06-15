423 W CRAIG PL

Amenities
Move in Special!1st month's rent $200 off! This classic second story unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Includes: Washer/dryer, gas stove, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Yard Maintenance. All 3 bedrooms are oversized & feature beautiful transom windows. Bedrooms are carpeted with ceiling fans, Common area- tile & hardwood. The large kitchen is perfect for the person who loves to host dinner parties. NO PETS. This is part of a DUPLEX- it is the entire second story with private entrance.