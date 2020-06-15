All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 9 2020 at 8:25 PM

423 W CRAIG PL

423 West Craig Place · (210) 393-7957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

423 West Craig Place, San Antonio, TX 78212
Alta Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1528 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Move in Special!1st month's rent $200 off! This classic second story unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Includes: Washer/dryer, gas stove, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Yard Maintenance. All 3 bedrooms are oversized & feature beautiful transom windows. Bedrooms are carpeted with ceiling fans, Common area- tile & hardwood. The large kitchen is perfect for the person who loves to host dinner parties. NO PETS. This is part of a DUPLEX- it is the entire second story with private entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 W CRAIG PL have any available units?
423 W CRAIG PL has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 W CRAIG PL have?
Some of 423 W CRAIG PL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 W CRAIG PL currently offering any rent specials?
423 W CRAIG PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 W CRAIG PL pet-friendly?
No, 423 W CRAIG PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 423 W CRAIG PL offer parking?
No, 423 W CRAIG PL does not offer parking.
Does 423 W CRAIG PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 W CRAIG PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 W CRAIG PL have a pool?
No, 423 W CRAIG PL does not have a pool.
Does 423 W CRAIG PL have accessible units?
No, 423 W CRAIG PL does not have accessible units.
Does 423 W CRAIG PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 W CRAIG PL has units with dishwashers.
