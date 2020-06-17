All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

422 E French Pl

422 East French Place · (210) 620-4013
Location

422 East French Place, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1190 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Historic craftsman style home located in Tobin Hill and close to SAC. Easy freeway access to 281/35/I10. 2 bedroom 1 bath, open floor plan wood floors and updated bath/kitchen. Washer/dryer/refrigerator included. Covered patio, extra storage room/shop, deck, and fenced backyard. In a popular and growing area that is close to the Pearl Brewery which hosts numerous local events including Farmers Market. **PLEASE SEE OUR "RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE" ($25 + $5 each additional tenant)ADDED ON TOP OF RENTAL PRICE)**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 E French Pl have any available units?
422 E French Pl has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 E French Pl have?
Some of 422 E French Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 E French Pl currently offering any rent specials?
422 E French Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 E French Pl pet-friendly?
No, 422 E French Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 422 E French Pl offer parking?
No, 422 E French Pl does not offer parking.
Does 422 E French Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 E French Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 E French Pl have a pool?
No, 422 E French Pl does not have a pool.
Does 422 E French Pl have accessible units?
No, 422 E French Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 422 E French Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 E French Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
