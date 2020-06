Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Exquisite home, not your typical rental. Estate commands attention to detail. Very private, no neighbors to either side. This home is ready for you to add your furniture and make it your home! Very inviting, backyard oasis is perfect for hosting gatherings. Top grade kitchen and appliances, high ceilings, large windows & tech friendly! Come see this masterpiece.