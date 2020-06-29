418 Burleson St

Amenities

Beautiful home in Dignowity Hill Historic District in downtown San Antonio. This home has it all and is move in ready! Custom built-in's, hardwood floors, high ceilings, solar panels to reduce electrical bill, gas appliances including washer/dryer and a giant soaker tub. Fenced backyard with mature trees/citrus trees and landscape maintenance. 1/2 mile from the Riverwalk, Broadway, Alamo Brewery. 1 mile of Pearl Brewery, downtown business district, Ft. Sam, Convention Center, Brackenridge Park Trailhead.