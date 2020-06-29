All apartments in San Antonio
418 Burleson St
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

418 Burleson St

418 Burleson Street · No Longer Available
Location

418 Burleson Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Beautiful home in Dignowity Hill Historic District in downtown San Antonio. This home has it all and is move in ready! Custom built-in's, hardwood floors, high ceilings, solar panels to reduce electrical bill, gas appliances including washer/dryer and a giant soaker tub. Fenced backyard with mature trees/citrus trees and landscape maintenance. 1/2 mile from the Riverwalk, Broadway, Alamo Brewery. 1 mile of Pearl Brewery, downtown business district, Ft. Sam, Convention Center, Brackenridge Park Trailhead.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Burleson St have any available units?
418 Burleson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 418 Burleson St currently offering any rent specials?
418 Burleson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Burleson St pet-friendly?
No, 418 Burleson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 418 Burleson St offer parking?
No, 418 Burleson St does not offer parking.
Does 418 Burleson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 Burleson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Burleson St have a pool?
No, 418 Burleson St does not have a pool.
Does 418 Burleson St have accessible units?
No, 418 Burleson St does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Burleson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 Burleson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Burleson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 Burleson St does not have units with air conditioning.
