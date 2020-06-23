412 Eager St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2/1 Bungalow in the heart of Downtown San Antonio! - Original wood floors & time period details add a historic charm to the downtown Urban lifestyle! This 2/1 Bungalow home is within a gated & private yard - one side boasting enough parking for two vehicles and the other a spacious shaded patio. Downsizing? No problem! Take advantage of extra storage space in the shed. Living in the prestigious & trendy Lavaca neighborhood lends itself to strolling to all the local entertainment, shopping and fine dining of San Antonio OR enjoying time on your covered porch.



(RLNE4571707)