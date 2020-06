Amenities

FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED 2 Bedr 2.5 Bath townhome AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM LEASE. Linens, towels and kitchen utensils included. Move in ready. You are all set and ready to go the minute you enter this condo. Gated community. One car garage. 2 Bedr each with their own full bathroom. Stackable washer and dryer. Small back patio large enough for you to relax or barbecue. Great location in the heart of the Medical center. Schedule a showing today !!!!