Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:10 AM

411 East Carson - 2

411 East Carson Street · No Longer Available
Location

411 East Carson Street, San Antonio, TX 78208
Government Hil

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Multi family home, with some shared common areas. Fully furnished, 24/7 security cameras, with ALL BILLS PAID BY OWNER, including WIFI. Spacious private parking. 5 min Bike/Scooter ride away from Broadway and The Pearl. Minutes away from downtown. Cant beat this deal for this area. WONT LAST LONG !!
Huge Home currently being used as individual room rentals. Some rooms have community baths, other have private bath. 1/2 mile from Broadway and the entertainment areas. Government Hill. Near major entrances to Fort Sam (N. New Braunfels Ave. and Walters Street). Close to the Pearl Brewery, Culinary Institute of America, St. Philips College, SAC and downtown San Antonio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 East Carson - 2 have any available units?
411 East Carson - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 East Carson - 2 have?
Some of 411 East Carson - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 East Carson - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
411 East Carson - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 East Carson - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 411 East Carson - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 411 East Carson - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 411 East Carson - 2 offers parking.
Does 411 East Carson - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 East Carson - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 East Carson - 2 have a pool?
No, 411 East Carson - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 411 East Carson - 2 have accessible units?
No, 411 East Carson - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 411 East Carson - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 East Carson - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

