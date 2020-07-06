411 East Carson - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors all utils included parking air conditioning

Multi family home, with some shared common areas. Fully furnished, 24/7 security cameras, with ALL BILLS PAID BY OWNER, including WIFI. Spacious private parking. 5 min Bike/Scooter ride away from Broadway and The Pearl. Minutes away from downtown. Cant beat this deal for this area. WONT LAST LONG !!

Huge Home currently being used as individual room rentals. Some rooms have community baths, other have private bath. 1/2 mile from Broadway and the entertainment areas. Government Hill. Near major entrances to Fort Sam (N. New Braunfels Ave. and Walters Street). Close to the Pearl Brewery, Culinary Institute of America, St. Philips College, SAC and downtown San Antonio.