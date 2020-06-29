408 Terrell Ave

Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Harlandale Community! - Newly renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath home in Harlandale community! New paint throughout home with new flooring in some areas. Master Bath has been fully remodeled. Mudroom right off main entrance of front porch. Spacious Living Room and built-in bookshelf in Dining Room area. Newly installed vinyl flooring in kitchen area and cabinets have been freshly painted. Large open backyard area has detached shed for additional storage. Elongated carport with partial covered sections. Walking distance to Mission Concepcion!Flat rate fee of $40 for water/sewer reimbursement each month.



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.

$150.00 one time lease administration fee.

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:

- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



