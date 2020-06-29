All apartments in San Antonio
408 Terrell Ave
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

408 Terrell Ave

408 Terrell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

408 Terrell Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78214
Mission San Jose

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Harlandale Community! - Newly renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath home in Harlandale community! New paint throughout home with new flooring in some areas. Master Bath has been fully remodeled. Mudroom right off main entrance of front porch. Spacious Living Room and built-in bookshelf in Dining Room area. Newly installed vinyl flooring in kitchen area and cabinets have been freshly painted. Large open backyard area has detached shed for additional storage. Elongated carport with partial covered sections. Walking distance to Mission Concepcion!Flat rate fee of $40 for water/sewer reimbursement each month.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$150.00 one time lease administration fee.
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5446406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Terrell Ave have any available units?
408 Terrell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Terrell Ave have?
Some of 408 Terrell Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Terrell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
408 Terrell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Terrell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Terrell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 408 Terrell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 408 Terrell Ave offers parking.
Does 408 Terrell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Terrell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Terrell Ave have a pool?
No, 408 Terrell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 408 Terrell Ave have accessible units?
No, 408 Terrell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Terrell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Terrell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
