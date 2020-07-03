All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4031 Privet Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4031 Privet Place
Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:01 AM

4031 Privet Place

4031 Privet Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4031 Privet Place, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO ADMIN FEE! For this spacious 3/2 home! - Tear up your lease! Ask about how you can terminate your lease without penalty when purchasing a home for your family.
Kitchen includes refrigerator. Master suite includes a separate flex space for sitting area, nursery, etc. Includes washer and dryer. Easy access to 1604/281/I-35 and convenient to Randolph, Rackspace, USAA, and Fort Sam Houston.
For an interactive 3D tour please copy & paste this link in your browser https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yRTBcXYzH65&mls=1

Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Inquire with Management. If pets is accepted by owner, registration & screening of pet is required @ a cost of $20 for 1 & $15 for the 2nd through PetScreening.com. $500 will be due per approved pet at move in of which $200 is a non-refundable fee.

***Important Information For Leasing***
-
Signed lease and Security Deposit of $1,700 will be due within 48 hours of approval.

Tenant pays:

*Electric, gas, water/sewer & garbage pick-up to utility providers.

*If access to neighborhood amenities (if applicable to neighborhood) is desired, tenant must pay user fees & applicable access devices.

*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. The homeowner must be listed as an additional interest.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount in gross income) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

Full Rental Criteria is listed on our website HallmarkPropertyTx.com under the Properties tab.

(RLNE5084438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4031 Privet Place have any available units?
4031 Privet Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4031 Privet Place currently offering any rent specials?
4031 Privet Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4031 Privet Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4031 Privet Place is pet friendly.
Does 4031 Privet Place offer parking?
No, 4031 Privet Place does not offer parking.
Does 4031 Privet Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4031 Privet Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4031 Privet Place have a pool?
No, 4031 Privet Place does not have a pool.
Does 4031 Privet Place have accessible units?
No, 4031 Privet Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4031 Privet Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4031 Privet Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4031 Privet Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4031 Privet Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siesta Lane
111 Siesta Lane
San Antonio, TX 78201
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone
San Antonio, TX 78258
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Landings at Brooks City Base
7803 S New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78235
Boston Woods
800 Gentleman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio