Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

402 E Carson #1

402 E Carson St · No Longer Available
Location

402 E Carson St, San Antonio, TX 78208
Government Hil

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
First floor unit in .Charming Historic Duplex near Ft Sam Houston. Freshly renovated with everything brand new! Approximately 1500 sq ft inside each unit, with a huge wrap-around balcony on the upper level and covered porch on lower level. Just blocks away from Ft. Sam Houston, Pearl Brewery complex, and north Riverwalk extension.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.

Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 E Carson #1 have any available units?
402 E Carson #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 E Carson #1 have?
Some of 402 E Carson #1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 E Carson #1 currently offering any rent specials?
402 E Carson #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 E Carson #1 pet-friendly?
No, 402 E Carson #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 402 E Carson #1 offer parking?
No, 402 E Carson #1 does not offer parking.
Does 402 E Carson #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 E Carson #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 E Carson #1 have a pool?
No, 402 E Carson #1 does not have a pool.
Does 402 E Carson #1 have accessible units?
No, 402 E Carson #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 402 E Carson #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 E Carson #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
