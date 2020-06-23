402 E Carson #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

First floor unit in .Charming Historic Duplex near Ft Sam Houston. Freshly renovated with everything brand new! Approximately 1500 sq ft inside each unit, with a huge wrap-around balcony on the upper level and covered porch on lower level. Just blocks away from Ft. Sam Houston, Pearl Brewery complex, and north Riverwalk extension.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.



Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.