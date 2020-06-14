4000 Horizon Hill Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

Apartment for sublet: Spacious One bedroom and one bathroom apartment (Floor Plan A1, 625 Sq Ft.), Horizon Hill Boulevard,San Antonio, TX



I have to leave the town due to reason so looking for someone willing to sublet for 10 months lease. I have to leave San Antonio by November 15, 2014. Please call me, if you are interested. Rent is $727 including water/garbage/pest control. Additional fee are mandated by community including: $25 Application Fee, $75 Administration Fee, and $150 deposit.



If you pass the application/back ground check by the Adara Communities then I am willing pay for following cost: $25 Application Fee, $75 Administration Fee, $150 deposit and first months 2 weeks rent.



This apartment is perfectly spacious with modern architecture and conveniences. This apartment comes with a larger combined living and dining room area, a large bedroom with a mirrored door Texas sized walk in closet, and a roomy kitchen, a spacious bathroom with full sized tub and linen closet, a good sized entry closet, a patio with outdoor storage. Apartments entities are new includes: carpet, hard wood floor, freeze, stove, dishwasher, countertop etc. Location of the apartment is responsibleents from downtown, shopping and dining, easy access to I-10/410 interchange, and peaceful area with good neighbors. Community amenities includes: three pools, responsive maintenance team, two clothes care centers, fitness center, grilling and picnic area etc