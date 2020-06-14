All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 5 2020 at 11:10 AM

4000 Horizon Hill Blvd

4000 Horizon Hill Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4000 Horizon Hill Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$727

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Apartment for sublet: Spacious One bedroom and one bathroom apartment (Floor Plan A1, 625 Sq Ft.), Horizon Hill Boulevard,San Antonio, TX

I have to leave the town due to reason so looking for someone willing to sublet for 10 months lease. I have to leave San Antonio by November 15, 2014. Please call me, if you are interested. Rent is $727 including water/garbage/pest control. Additional fee are mandated by community including: $25 Application Fee, $75 Administration Fee, and $150 deposit.

If you pass the application/back ground check by the Adara Communities then I am willing pay for following cost: $25 Application Fee, $75 Administration Fee, $150 deposit and first months 2 weeks rent.

This apartment is perfectly spacious with modern architecture and conveniences. This apartment comes with a larger combined living and dining room area, a large bedroom with a mirrored door Texas sized walk in closet, and a roomy kitchen, a spacious bathroom with full sized tub and linen closet, a good sized entry closet, a patio with outdoor storage. Apartments entities are new includes: carpet, hard wood floor, freeze, stove, dishwasher, countertop etc. Location of the apartment is responsibleents from downtown, shopping and dining, easy access to I-10/410 interchange, and peaceful area with good neighbors. Community amenities includes: three pools, responsive maintenance team, two clothes care centers, fitness center, grilling and picnic area etc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Horizon Hill Blvd have any available units?
4000 Horizon Hill Blvd has a unit available for $727 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 Horizon Hill Blvd have?
Some of 4000 Horizon Hill Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Horizon Hill Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Horizon Hill Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Horizon Hill Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4000 Horizon Hill Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4000 Horizon Hill Blvd offer parking?
No, 4000 Horizon Hill Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4000 Horizon Hill Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Horizon Hill Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Horizon Hill Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4000 Horizon Hill Blvd has a pool.
Does 4000 Horizon Hill Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4000 Horizon Hill Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Horizon Hill Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4000 Horizon Hill Blvd has units with dishwashers.
