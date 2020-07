Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming home in North East ISD featuring tile and laminate floors, updated bathrooms with newer tile and fixtures, fireplace, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and an inviting patio garden to extend living space to the outdoors. Don't miss the small study/office off living area. Kitchen appliances and washer /dryer are included and some furnishings currently in home available for additional rent. Come see this little gem today! Please note: pet restrictions- minimum pet deposit $1000.