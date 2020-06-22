All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3911 Blue Oak Pass

3911 Blue Oak Pass · No Longer Available
Location

3911 Blue Oak Pass, San Antonio, TX 78223
Woodbridge at Monte Viejo

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 Blue Oak Pass have any available units?
3911 Blue Oak Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3911 Blue Oak Pass currently offering any rent specials?
3911 Blue Oak Pass isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 Blue Oak Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 3911 Blue Oak Pass is pet friendly.
Does 3911 Blue Oak Pass offer parking?
No, 3911 Blue Oak Pass does not offer parking.
Does 3911 Blue Oak Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3911 Blue Oak Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 Blue Oak Pass have a pool?
No, 3911 Blue Oak Pass does not have a pool.
Does 3911 Blue Oak Pass have accessible units?
No, 3911 Blue Oak Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 Blue Oak Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 3911 Blue Oak Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3911 Blue Oak Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 3911 Blue Oak Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
