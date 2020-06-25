All apartments in San Antonio
3907 Briarcrest Street

3907 Briarcrest Street · No Longer Available
Location

3907 Briarcrest Street, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous one story home located in the Longs Creek neighborhood. This beauty has been redone and the upgrades are abundant. This home has four bedrooms with two full baths that have been remodeled. A large game room with separate living and dining is perfect for entertaining. The large backyard features a porch and a storage room. Don't miss the opportunity to make this your HOME SWEET HOME!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3907 Briarcrest Street have any available units?
3907 Briarcrest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3907 Briarcrest Street have?
Some of 3907 Briarcrest Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3907 Briarcrest Street currently offering any rent specials?
3907 Briarcrest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3907 Briarcrest Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3907 Briarcrest Street is pet friendly.
Does 3907 Briarcrest Street offer parking?
No, 3907 Briarcrest Street does not offer parking.
Does 3907 Briarcrest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3907 Briarcrest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3907 Briarcrest Street have a pool?
No, 3907 Briarcrest Street does not have a pool.
Does 3907 Briarcrest Street have accessible units?
No, 3907 Briarcrest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3907 Briarcrest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3907 Briarcrest Street does not have units with dishwashers.
