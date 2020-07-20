Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3906 Nuttall Oak Dr Available 10/09/19 3906 Nuttall Oak Drive - FIRST TIME RENTAL! Beautiful home that has 4 bedrooms 2 and 1/2 baths with a 2 car garage. Master Bedroom boast huge walk in closet. No carpet downstairs. All bedrooms upstairs. Nice Big Backyard. This house is nestle in the quiet streets of Monte Viejo. Large floor plan with a great scenic view from the back yard. Minutes away from major highways and close to down town of San Antonio. Property centrally located between Randolph AFB and Joint Bases Ft Sam Houston and Lackland.



(RLNE4660149)