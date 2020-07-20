All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3906 Nuttall Oak Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3906 Nuttall Oak Dr
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

3906 Nuttall Oak Dr

3906 Nuttall Oak · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3906 Nuttall Oak, San Antonio, TX 78223
Woodbridge at Monte Viejo

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3906 Nuttall Oak Dr Available 10/09/19 3906 Nuttall Oak Drive - FIRST TIME RENTAL! Beautiful home that has 4 bedrooms 2 and 1/2 baths with a 2 car garage. Master Bedroom boast huge walk in closet. No carpet downstairs. All bedrooms upstairs. Nice Big Backyard. This house is nestle in the quiet streets of Monte Viejo. Large floor plan with a great scenic view from the back yard. Minutes away from major highways and close to down town of San Antonio. Property centrally located between Randolph AFB and Joint Bases Ft Sam Houston and Lackland.

(RLNE4660149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Nuttall Oak Dr have any available units?
3906 Nuttall Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3906 Nuttall Oak Dr have?
Some of 3906 Nuttall Oak Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Nuttall Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Nuttall Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Nuttall Oak Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3906 Nuttall Oak Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3906 Nuttall Oak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3906 Nuttall Oak Dr offers parking.
Does 3906 Nuttall Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3906 Nuttall Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Nuttall Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 3906 Nuttall Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3906 Nuttall Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 3906 Nuttall Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Nuttall Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3906 Nuttall Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Row
7302 University Row
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Vecina Apartments
20915 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78258
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone
San Antonio, TX 78258
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Regatta Apartments
12635 Scarsdale Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
View at Westover Hills Apartments
3010 W Loop 1604 N
San Antonio, TX 78251
Remington Ranch
12511 Jones Maltsberger Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
Westmount at Cape Cod
13030 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio