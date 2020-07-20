3906 Nuttall Oak, San Antonio, TX 78223 Woodbridge at Monte Viejo
carpet
walk in closets
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3906 Nuttall Oak Dr Available 10/09/19 3906 Nuttall Oak Drive - FIRST TIME RENTAL! Beautiful home that has 4 bedrooms 2 and 1/2 baths with a 2 car garage. Master Bedroom boast huge walk in closet. No carpet downstairs. All bedrooms upstairs. Nice Big Backyard. This house is nestle in the quiet streets of Monte Viejo. Large floor plan with a great scenic view from the back yard. Minutes away from major highways and close to down town of San Antonio. Property centrally located between Randolph AFB and Joint Bases Ft Sam Houston and Lackland.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
