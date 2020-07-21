All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3839 Harry Wurzbach Rd 21.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3839 Harry Wurzbach Rd 21
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:13 AM

3839 Harry Wurzbach Rd 21

3839 Harry Wurzbach Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Oak Park - Northwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3839 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1st time 3 story/3 bed/3.5 baths rental features a 1st floor bedroom/full bath, wood floors on stairs and on 2nd floor living areas, gourmet style kitchen with a large island, granite counters, 2nd story balcony with a pergola sets the atmosphere for relaxing/entertaining. Spacious 2 car garage & additional onsite parking for gatherings. Close proximity to The Quarry & Alamo Heights! The Northeast Inner Loop offers a lot of bars, restaurants, and coffee shops! Easy commute to all SA military installations!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3839 Harry Wurzbach Rd 21 have any available units?
3839 Harry Wurzbach Rd 21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3839 Harry Wurzbach Rd 21 have?
Some of 3839 Harry Wurzbach Rd 21's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3839 Harry Wurzbach Rd 21 currently offering any rent specials?
3839 Harry Wurzbach Rd 21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3839 Harry Wurzbach Rd 21 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3839 Harry Wurzbach Rd 21 is pet friendly.
Does 3839 Harry Wurzbach Rd 21 offer parking?
Yes, 3839 Harry Wurzbach Rd 21 offers parking.
Does 3839 Harry Wurzbach Rd 21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3839 Harry Wurzbach Rd 21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3839 Harry Wurzbach Rd 21 have a pool?
No, 3839 Harry Wurzbach Rd 21 does not have a pool.
Does 3839 Harry Wurzbach Rd 21 have accessible units?
No, 3839 Harry Wurzbach Rd 21 does not have accessible units.
Does 3839 Harry Wurzbach Rd 21 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3839 Harry Wurzbach Rd 21 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vecina Apartments
20915 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78258
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Renata
9939 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Lucero
527 South Acme Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
River House
122 Roy Smith St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Rio Lofts
323 W Mitchell St
San Antonio, TX 78204
The Baldwin
239 Center Street
San Antonio, TX 78202

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio