3839 Harry Wurzbach Rd 21

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1st time 3 story/3 bed/3.5 baths rental features a 1st floor bedroom/full bath, wood floors on stairs and on 2nd floor living areas, gourmet style kitchen with a large island, granite counters, 2nd story balcony with a pergola sets the atmosphere for relaxing/entertaining. Spacious 2 car garage & additional onsite parking for gatherings. Close proximity to The Quarry & Alamo Heights! The Northeast Inner Loop offers a lot of bars, restaurants, and coffee shops! Easy commute to all SA military installations!