3730 Pipers Field St.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Freshly remodeled and available now! Perfect size home in the perfect location. Inside features hardwood floors, new vinyl plank flooring and granite counter tops.



Over-sized 2 car garage. Kitchen with pantry, and breakfast nook with all new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, updated lighting, flooring and cabinets.



Three bed rooms, two baths, dining room, family room with fireplace and kitchen with breakfast nook.



Large fenced backyard with huge shady oak tree and patio. Perfect home backyard entertaining with family and friends, kids and the dog! Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bathroom.

Mini-blinds on all windows.



Great location close to Loop 410, 1604, area entertainments, shops and universities and employers. Home is on a quite cul-de-sac street in Pipers Meadow off Culebra road. Close to Sea World and with quick access to Loop 410, 151 and nearby Lackland AFB.



Application online and rental criteria on this website Background check and credit check required. Application fee: $50. Questions: roger@nicerenthome.comHome available now for rent in Pipers Meadow.



Kitchen features a pantry, breakfast nook, stove/oven, new over-the-range microwave oven, new garbage disposal and dishwasher. Updated kitchen floors, cabinets and granite counter tops.



Large living room with new laminate wood flooring, stone wood-burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling.



Master bed walk-in closet, ceiling fan and master bath. Master bedroom is 16x12. A over-sized too car garage with storage cabinets.



Won't last long! Call to view home. Roger at 210-920-4667

