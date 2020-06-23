All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3730 Pipers Field St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3730 Pipers Field St.
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:32 PM

3730 Pipers Field St.

3730 Pipers Field Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pipers Meadow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3730 Pipers Field Street, San Antonio, TX 78251
Pipers Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Freshly remodeled and available now! Perfect size home in the perfect location. Inside features hardwood floors, new vinyl plank flooring and granite counter tops.

Over-sized 2 car garage. Kitchen with pantry, and breakfast nook with all new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, updated lighting, flooring and cabinets.

Three bed rooms, two baths, dining room, family room with fireplace and kitchen with breakfast nook.

Large fenced backyard with huge shady oak tree and patio. Perfect home backyard entertaining with family and friends, kids and the dog! Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bathroom.
Mini-blinds on all windows.

Great location close to Loop 410, 1604, area entertainments, shops and universities and employers. Home is on a quite cul-de-sac street in Pipers Meadow off Culebra road. Close to Sea World and with quick access to Loop 410, 151 and nearby Lackland AFB.

Application online and rental criteria on this website Background check and credit check required. Application fee: $50. Questions: roger@nicerenthome.comHome available now for rent in Pipers Meadow.

Kitchen features a pantry, breakfast nook, stove/oven, new over-the-range microwave oven, new garbage disposal and dishwasher. Updated kitchen floors, cabinets and granite counter tops.

Large living room with new laminate wood flooring, stone wood-burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling.

Master bed walk-in closet, ceiling fan and master bath. Master bedroom is 16x12. A over-sized too car garage with storage cabinets.

Won't last long! Call to view home. Roger at 210-920-4667
Freshly remodeled and available now! Perfect size home in the perfect location. Inside features hardwood floors, new vinyl plank flooring and granite counter tops.

Over-sized 2 car garage. Kitchen with pantry, and breakfast nook with all new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, updated lighting, flooring and cabinets.

Three bed rooms, two baths, dining room, family room with fireplace and kitchen with breakfast nook.

Large fenced backyard with huge shady oak tree and patio. Perfect home backyard entertaining with family and friends, kids and the dog! Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bathroom.
Mini-blinds on all windows.

Great location close to Loop 410, 1604, area entertainments, shops and universities and employers. Home is on a quite cul-de-sac street in Pipers Meadow off Culebra road. Close to Sea World and with quick access to Loop 410, 151 and nearby Lackland AFB.

Application online and rental criteria on this website. Background check and credit check required. Application fee: $50. Questions: roger@nicerenthome.comHome available now for rent in Pipers Meadow.

Kitchen features a pantry, breakfast nook, stove/oven, new over-the-range microwave oven, new garbage disposal and dishwasher. Updated kitchen floors, cabinets and granite counter tops.

Large living room with new laminate wood flooring, stone wood-burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling.

Master bed walk-in closet, ceiling fan and master bath. Master bedroom is 16x12. A over-sized too car garage with storage cabinets.

Won't last long! Call to view home. Roger at 210-920-4667

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 Pipers Field St. have any available units?
3730 Pipers Field St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3730 Pipers Field St. have?
Some of 3730 Pipers Field St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3730 Pipers Field St. currently offering any rent specials?
3730 Pipers Field St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 Pipers Field St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3730 Pipers Field St. is pet friendly.
Does 3730 Pipers Field St. offer parking?
Yes, 3730 Pipers Field St. offers parking.
Does 3730 Pipers Field St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3730 Pipers Field St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 Pipers Field St. have a pool?
No, 3730 Pipers Field St. does not have a pool.
Does 3730 Pipers Field St. have accessible units?
No, 3730 Pipers Field St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 Pipers Field St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3730 Pipers Field St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

New England Village Apartments
130 Melrose Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Los Robles
20838 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78260
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78253
Highpoint South
7110 Wurzbach Road - 302
San Antonio, TX 78240
Montecito
8302 W Hausman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
La Silva
3903 Barrington St
San Antonio, TX 78217
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio