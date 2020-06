Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Your chance to live in this model-esque home in the privately gated subdivision of Bulverde Gardens is here. Enjoy the beautiful open layout with a huge granite kitchen island, complete custom wine cabinets, and a home theater upstairs! All bedrooms located on the main floor, each with their own full bathroom. All appliances come with the home. Yard maintenance included. Live comfortably right off Bulverde & 1604! (Min. gross income = $7,500/month) Pets welcome!