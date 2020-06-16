Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

3607 Rock Creek Run Available 07/01/20 Spacious 5 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom Home Close To Medical Centre - Large home with plenty of room in ideal location, close to I-10, 410, Medical Centre, shopping and restaurants.

Home is located in a dead end street.

This great remodeled home has 4 bedrooms and a converted garage, which can be used as a 5th bedroom, play room or office. This room has its own private full bathroom.

Extended living room with lots of light.

Pets negotiable

Big back yard, carport and plenty of parking space.

Please contact us for a showing.



(RLNE4870724)