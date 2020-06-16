All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3607 Rock Creek Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3607 Rock Creek Run
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

3607 Rock Creek Run

3607 Rock Creek Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Vance Jackson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3607 Rock Creek Run, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
3607 Rock Creek Run Available 07/01/20 Spacious 5 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom Home Close To Medical Centre - Large home with plenty of room in ideal location, close to I-10, 410, Medical Centre, shopping and restaurants.
Home is located in a dead end street.
This great remodeled home has 4 bedrooms and a converted garage, which can be used as a 5th bedroom, play room or office. This room has its own private full bathroom.
Extended living room with lots of light.
Pets negotiable
Big back yard, carport and plenty of parking space.
Please contact us for a showing.

(RLNE4870724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3607 Rock Creek Run have any available units?
3607 Rock Creek Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3607 Rock Creek Run currently offering any rent specials?
3607 Rock Creek Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3607 Rock Creek Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 3607 Rock Creek Run is pet friendly.
Does 3607 Rock Creek Run offer parking?
Yes, 3607 Rock Creek Run offers parking.
Does 3607 Rock Creek Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3607 Rock Creek Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3607 Rock Creek Run have a pool?
No, 3607 Rock Creek Run does not have a pool.
Does 3607 Rock Creek Run have accessible units?
No, 3607 Rock Creek Run does not have accessible units.
Does 3607 Rock Creek Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 3607 Rock Creek Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3607 Rock Creek Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 3607 Rock Creek Run does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Arbors On Rustleaf
150 Rustleaf Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview
San Antonio, TX 78213
Panther Springs
16585 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Liberty Ridge Apartments
5940 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78238
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio