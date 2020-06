Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming ranch style home conveniently located in the Foothills subdivision. Sitting on almost a quarter acre, this lot boasts space and mature trees. Enjoy sitting on the back patio surrounded by mature trees and the privacy of a greenbelt. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home includes 2 living areas and 2 eating areas allowing you plenty of room for all of your needs. Conveniently located near major highways, shopping, and restaurants. Schedule your showing today!