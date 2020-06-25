All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 3 2019 at 6:05 AM

3475 Wellsprings Dr

3475 Wellsprings Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3475 Wellsprings Drive, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Character and space abound in this 3 bedroom, 2 full, and 2 half bath home! Open concept and high ceilings on the first floor make the space great for entertaining or spending time with family. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances make the kitchen a dream. Each bedroom has its own restroom, plus a half bath on the first floor for convenience. The garage easily fits 2 cars with room to move around, and the backyard features a great patio for grilling or hanging out. You could not ask for more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3475 Wellsprings Dr have any available units?
3475 Wellsprings Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3475 Wellsprings Dr have?
Some of 3475 Wellsprings Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3475 Wellsprings Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3475 Wellsprings Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3475 Wellsprings Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3475 Wellsprings Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3475 Wellsprings Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3475 Wellsprings Dr offers parking.
Does 3475 Wellsprings Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3475 Wellsprings Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3475 Wellsprings Dr have a pool?
No, 3475 Wellsprings Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3475 Wellsprings Dr have accessible units?
No, 3475 Wellsprings Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3475 Wellsprings Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3475 Wellsprings Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
