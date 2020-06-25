3475 Wellsprings Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Character and space abound in this 3 bedroom, 2 full, and 2 half bath home! Open concept and high ceilings on the first floor make the space great for entertaining or spending time with family. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances make the kitchen a dream. Each bedroom has its own restroom, plus a half bath on the first floor for convenience. The garage easily fits 2 cars with room to move around, and the backyard features a great patio for grilling or hanging out. You could not ask for more!