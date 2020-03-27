3430 TURTLE VILLAGE ST

Amenities

Beautiful Hidden Creek first floor, all level condo! Relax on the patio & enjoy the shade of the lush grounds and sparkling pool this summer! Gather at the breakfast bar for a gourmet meal! Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included. NISD schools and the school bus route is nearby. No carpet. Pets under 25 lbs with deposit. Non-smoking unit; smoking permitted outside only. Renters' insurance is required. Convenient and central location near Med Center, USAA, Loop 410 & IH10. Virtual Tour available. Fees:$1,050 Security Deposit, $500 pet deposit (25# and under), $200 Cleaning Deposit, $50 application fee for each applicant 18 y.o. and over. Email request for application at NewNestRealtors@gmail.com. (TXR-2003)