Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3430 TURTLE VILLAGE ST
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:48 AM

3430 TURTLE VILLAGE ST

3430 Turtle Village Street · No Longer Available
Location

3430 Turtle Village Street, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful Hidden Creek first floor, all level condo! Relax on the patio & enjoy the shade of the lush grounds and sparkling pool this summer! Gather at the breakfast bar for a gourmet meal! Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included. NISD schools and the school bus route is nearby. No carpet. Pets under 25 lbs with deposit. Non-smoking unit; smoking permitted outside only. Renters' insurance is required. Convenient and central location near Med Center, USAA, Loop 410 & IH10. Virtual Tour available. Fees:$1,050 Security Deposit, $500 pet deposit (25# and under), $200 Cleaning Deposit, $50 application fee for each applicant 18 y.o. and over. Email request for application at NewNestRealtors@gmail.com. (TXR-2003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3430 TURTLE VILLAGE ST have any available units?
3430 TURTLE VILLAGE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3430 TURTLE VILLAGE ST have?
Some of 3430 TURTLE VILLAGE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3430 TURTLE VILLAGE ST currently offering any rent specials?
3430 TURTLE VILLAGE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 TURTLE VILLAGE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3430 TURTLE VILLAGE ST is pet friendly.
Does 3430 TURTLE VILLAGE ST offer parking?
No, 3430 TURTLE VILLAGE ST does not offer parking.
Does 3430 TURTLE VILLAGE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3430 TURTLE VILLAGE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 TURTLE VILLAGE ST have a pool?
Yes, 3430 TURTLE VILLAGE ST has a pool.
Does 3430 TURTLE VILLAGE ST have accessible units?
No, 3430 TURTLE VILLAGE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 TURTLE VILLAGE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3430 TURTLE VILLAGE ST does not have units with dishwashers.

