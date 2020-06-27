3419 Starbend St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated Home on Cul-De-Sac in the North East I.S.D! - This 4 bedroom, two bathroom home has been nicely updated with new windows, flooring, appliances, and more. Property is located on a semi Cul-De-Sac and features mature trees. Inside, the kitchen opens to the family room with the master suite separate from the secondary bedrooms. The property sits on an over-sized lot with a gigantic backyard perfect for entertaining and also includes a patio and storage shed. This home won't last long at this rate and will be a pleasure to show.



(RLNE5074650)