All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3419 Starbend St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3419 Starbend St
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

3419 Starbend St

3419 Starbend Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Oak Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3419 Starbend Street, San Antonio, TX 78217
Oak Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated Home on Cul-De-Sac in the North East I.S.D! - This 4 bedroom, two bathroom home has been nicely updated with new windows, flooring, appliances, and more. Property is located on a semi Cul-De-Sac and features mature trees. Inside, the kitchen opens to the family room with the master suite separate from the secondary bedrooms. The property sits on an over-sized lot with a gigantic backyard perfect for entertaining and also includes a patio and storage shed. This home won't last long at this rate and will be a pleasure to show.

(RLNE5074650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 Starbend St have any available units?
3419 Starbend St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3419 Starbend St currently offering any rent specials?
3419 Starbend St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 Starbend St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3419 Starbend St is pet friendly.
Does 3419 Starbend St offer parking?
No, 3419 Starbend St does not offer parking.
Does 3419 Starbend St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3419 Starbend St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 Starbend St have a pool?
No, 3419 Starbend St does not have a pool.
Does 3419 Starbend St have accessible units?
No, 3419 Starbend St does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 Starbend St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3419 Starbend St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3419 Starbend St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3419 Starbend St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CL: Cevallos Lofts
301 E Cevallos St
San Antonio, TX 78204
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Arroyo Seco Villas
12311 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Oak Terrace
9203 IH-10 West
San Antonio, TX 78230
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Costa Valencia Apartment Homes
6303 W US Highway 90
San Antonio, TX 78227
Club at Stone Oak
21739 Hardy Oak Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio